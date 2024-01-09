Special Events Playground to Open in Las Vegas

For planners sourcing special-event spaces in Las Vegas, a new venue opens January 18, that might just get attendees to put their phones away.

The new Play Playground, a venture of Play Social Inc., has 15,000 square feet of games, and activities, private event spaces, and bars. The games are strictly analog—no virtual games, augmented reality games, or arcade games. Rather, groups will find colorful, large-scale versions of nostalgic favorites, such as Operation (fun for medical meetings?) and Perfection (the shape-matching game), as well as memory games, puzzles, and other tactile entertainment.

Located in Luxor Hotel and Casino, an MGM Resorts International property, the space is available for buyouts, with capacity for 475 participants. For smaller events, the 1,100-square-foot mezzanine level can be reserved for up to 75 people. In addition, the Play Playground gymnasium can accommodate up to 100, with the option of having a “coach” to manage teambuilding games. Scoreboards, photobooth frames, and other areas of the venue can be branded, and group catering is available.