South Carolina’s Wild Dunes Resort to Add New Property

Sweetgrass Inn is scheduled to open next spring on four acres of the 1,600-acre Wild Dunes Resort in Isle of Palms, S.C.

The Lowcountry property, 30 minutes from downtown Charleston, will become the primary meeting venue at the resort, with an 8,000-square-foot grand ballroom surrounded by pre-function and terrace space plus a 3,000-square-foot top-floor ballroom with a 6,000-square-foot terrace providing panoramic ocean views.

The 153-room inn’s amenities will include a 10,000-square-foot spa and wellness center with 14 treatment rooms; a 2,750-square-foot fitness center; a signature restaurant, The Jetty; and a new pool and bar. The resort is also expanding its existing pool deck and adding yet another pool, jacuzzis, a splash deck for children, and a casual poolside cafe.

With the new accommodations, Wild Dunes Resort will have a total of 400 guest rooms and suites in addition to its vacation-rental homes and condos. The resort currently has nine restaurants and cafés, two Tom Fazio-designed golf courses, 17 tennis courts, and 2.5 miles of coastline.