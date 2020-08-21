Skip navigation
South Carolina’s Wild Dunes Resort to Add New Property

The Sweetgrass Inn will open in spring 2021, doubling the resort’s meeting space.

Sweetgrass Inn is scheduled to open next spring on four acres of the 1,600-acre Wild Dunes Resort in Isle of Palms, S.C.

The Lowcountry property, 30 minutes from downtown Charleston, will become the primary meeting venue at the resort, with an 8,000-square-foot grand ballroom surrounded by pre-function and terrace space plus a 3,000-square-foot top-floor ballroom with a 6,000-square-foot terrace providing panoramic ocean views.

The 153-room inn’s amenities will include a 10,000-square-foot spa and wellness center with 14 treatment rooms; a 2,750-square-foot fitness center; a signature restaurant, The Jetty; and a new pool and bar. The resort is also expanding its existing pool deck and adding yet another pool, jacuzzis, a splash deck for children, and a casual poolside cafe.

With the new accommodations, Wild Dunes Resort will have a total of 400 guest rooms and suites in addition to its vacation-rental homes and condos. The resort currently has nine restaurants and cafés, two Tom Fazio-designed golf courses, 17 tennis courts, and 2.5 miles of coastline.

