SoCal Resort to Complete Meeting Room Makeover

It’s hard to beat the views at Montage Laguna Beach, set on a cliff overlooking the Pacific Ocean, but for meeting planners it’s all about the quality of group space. Come January, the 260-room property south of Los Angeles will have plenty to report on that front: It plans to debut a full renovation of its more than 14,500 square feet of indoor meeting space.

The changes will include updated f looring, furnishings, and lighting; a new neutral color palate; and refreshed catering accessories. The property’s main meeting rooms are the 7,500-square-foot Grand Ballroom, divisible by three, and the 3,200-square-foot Gallery Ballroom, divisible by two. It also has a boardroom, several smaller rooms, and a number of scenic outdoor event areas.

The largest outdoor group spaces are the 5,500-square-foot Ocean Lawn, the 5,300-square-foot Seaview Lawn, and the 4,500-square-foot Pacific Lawn, which can accommodate 580, 550, and 485, respectively.

Amenities at the resort, which will be celebrating its 20th anniversary next year, include an outdoor pool, spa, watersports, and several dining options.

John Wayne Airport is 18 miles from the Montage, and Los Angeles International is 56 miles, a 75-minute drive.