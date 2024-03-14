In SoCal, Omni La Costa Wrapping Up Big Renovation

Entering its 60th year of operation, the 600-unit Omni La Costa Resort in Carlsbad, Calif., is set to unveil major improvements.



By June, a five-year, two-phase, full-property renovation will come to fruition. In 2021, the resort rolled out a refresh of the resort’s lobby, bar, 14,000-square-foot Costa De La Luna ballroom, and several other meeting spaces. The second phase of the plan focused on revitalizing the Spanish architectural elements and soft goods within the guest rooms, suites, and villas along with other meeting spaces and amenities.



For instance, the 43,000-square-foot Spa at La Costa has a refreshed private pool and café as well as refurbished steam rooms with new aromatherapy features, three new salt rooms, and new fixtures in locker rooms and in select treatment rooms such as the Vichy hydrotherapy showers. The spa’s walls have been brightened and are lined with vintage art as a nod to when the resort was a refuge for world figures, including Richard Nixon and Jacqueline Kennedy.



As for meeting venues, the property’s Coastal Events Center, with 24,000 square feet of indoor space that’s surrounded by several event terraces and lawns, received a top-to-bottom refresh, including to its 8,200-square foot Poinsettia Ballroom (in photo). In total, Omni La Costa has 170,000 square feet of indoor and outdoor meeting space. (See photos at bottom)



Another reinvigorated element that will soon debut is one of the two 18-hole golf courses on property. Renowned architect Gil Hanse is set to unveil a dramatic redesign of the Champions Course, which will host the NCAA Division 1 Women’s and Men’s Golf Championships in May of 2024, 2025, and 2026.



Food-and-beverage outlets on property include Bob's Steak & Chop House, VUE, and Bar Traza, all of which offer much locally-sourced cuisine. Omni La Costa is 32 miles from San Diego International Airport, a 35-minute drive; 60 miles from John Wayne Orange County Airport, a 60-minute drive; and 100 miles from LAX, a 120-minute drive.

