SoCal Meetings Hotel Unveils a Redesign for an Entire Brand

Mid-August saw the debut of a redesign of the 516-room Hyatt Regency Irvine, which will serve as a blueprint for the next wave of updates at Hyatt Regency properties nationwide.



The first completed elements of the Irvine property’s $50 million renovation brought stylistic and technological changes to 175 of the guest rooms, including a new floorplan and closets that maximize usable space. The rooms also received Sonifi systems that centralize control of in-room technology features.



With Sonifi, guests can get complimentary access to wellness content from Headspace; control in-room ventilation, heating, and cooling; send “do not disturb” and “need housekeeping services” instant alerts; and take other actions, all from the same device.



By the end of 2023, the other 341 guest rooms will be back in available inventory with all these elements in place.



In its 14,600-square-foot ballroom, the Hyatt Regency Irvine has installed a rigging system that can suspend audiovisual equipment above the floor, creating more usable space for groups. The remainder of the 40,000 square feet of indoor event space comprises 16 breakout rooms, a 6,000-square-foot covered pavilion, and a 110-seat theater. There’s also a 10,000-square-foot manicured lawn adjacent to the indoor space.



Other features that will be in place by spring 2024 include a new restaurant concept, outdoor spaces with fire pits, and a reimagined pool area.



Located amidst the national and regional headquarters for nearly two dozen companies, the Irvine property acts as a concept vehicle for Hyatt Regency much the same way that the Sheraton Phoenix Downtown (reopened in early 2023) does for the Sheraton brand, and as the Marriott Bethesda Downtown at Marriott HQ (opened in August 2022) does for the Marriott brand.



The Hyatt Regency Irvine is two miles from John Wayne-Orange County Airport, and about 45 miles to both Burbank Airport and Los Angeles International Airport, a 60- to 80-minute drive.