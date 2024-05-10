SoCal Meeting Hotel Completes Major Renovation

After Hotel Irvine closed in 2020 amid coronavirus lockdowns, it didn’t open again until fall 2023. That was after Hyatt had bought the 516-room Orange County, Calif., property for $135 million and completed the first phase of an extensive $55 million renovation.

Now known as Hyatt Regency Irvine, the hotel recently announced that the final phase of its property-wide upgrade will debut in June, adding a signature restaurant as well as a new pool area that will have a 24- by 17-foot LED screen and be available for buyouts. Those enhancements follow renovations to the lobby, all guest rooms and suites, the Regency Club indoor-outdoor lounge, and the hotel’s 50,000 square feet of event space.

Meetings of up to 2,100 attendees can be hosted in the 14,660-square-foot Regency Ballroom, billed as the largest in South Orange County. There’s also a stylish tiered classroom (below) seating up 110 attendees, with a 2,310-square-foot pre-function terrace.

Additionally, the hotel’s 10,264-square-foot lawn can be used for receptions of up to 1,000 guests. The lawn is adjacent to a 4,500-square-foot patio any can also be paired with The Pavilion, a 6,000-square-foot space with a maximum capacity of 480.

Hyatt Regency Irvine is less than three miles from John Wayne-Orange County Airport and 42 miles from Los Angeles International Airport, a 50-minute drive.