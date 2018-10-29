SoCal Casino Begins Accepting Reservations for New Conference Venue and Hotel

A new meeting venue and hotel is opening in March 2019 half an hour from downtown San Diego. As part of a 550,000-square-foot, $226 million expansion, Sycuan Casino is building 42,000 square feet of flexible indoor and outdoor meeting space. The largest indoor venue, the 11,297-square-foot Heritage room, will hold events for up to 1,200 attendees and has an adjacent 6,400-square-foot foyer and 1,333-square-foot terrace. Other meeting rooms include the 5,476-square-foot Wachena and 2,565-square-foot Paipa, which can be split into smaller breakout rooms. Sycuan is also home to the 420-seat Live & Up Close concert venue, which has welcomed acts ranging from bands such as Blue Oyster Cult to comedian Carlos Mencia.

The casino is celebrating its 35th anniversary this year, and after undergoing extensive renovations to the gaming room in 2015 is now is now poised to open a new, 12-story hotel tower that will be home to 302 guest rooms, including 57 suites. New amenities under construction will include an outdoor swimming pool with swim-up bar, a lazy river, and a full-service spa and fitness center. There are five restaurants on the property and on-site catering for the new conference center. The expansion will also create an additional 60,000 square feet of gaming space.

Sycuan Casino is located 28 miles from San Diego International Airport and five minutes via free shuttle from its sister property, Sycuan Golf Resort, which features three golf courses and two restaurants.