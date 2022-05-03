SoCal All-Suites Resort Gets Big Refresh, New Brand

Zachari Dunes on Mandalay Beach, an all-suite oceanfront resort in Oxnard, Calif., will debut in October after a multi-million-dollar renovation and conversion to become part of Hilton’s Curio Collection.



The 250-unit property, formerly an Embassy Suites, has 244 suites of more than 600 square feet apiece, plus six larger Presidential Suites. Event space totals more than 23,000 square feet, with a 6,100-square-foot ballroom and a 3,750-square-foot ballroom, both divisible, anchoring the indoor space. Four other rooms of about 1,000 square feet—including the high-ceilinged Solarium and Constellation rooms that deliver ample natural light and can each accommodate 100 guests—act as breakout rooms, along with a 500-square-foot boardroom for up to 14 people.



Outdoor event spaces comprise a 1,200-square-foot plaza, two 1,200-square-foot garden courtyards with small waterfalls, and the 3,000-square-foot Playa Vista Lawn set adjacent to the beach.



Culinary outlets include an upscale venue named Ox & Ocean as well as Sugar Beats (in photo), a converted Airstream trailer that serves breakfast, lunch, and late-afternoon cocktails in an outdoor courtyard that can be reserved for private events in the evening.

Located between Malibu and Santa Barbara, Zachari Dunes is 55 miles from Hollywood-Burbank Airport, a 60- to 75-minute drive. The property is also 60 miles from Los Angeles International Airport, a 75- to 90-minute drive.

