SoCal Airport Property Upgrades and Rebrands

The DoubleTree by Hilton Santa Ana–Orange County Airport has finished a major renovation, and one of the things it has replaced is its name. The 254-room property is now called Hotel Zessa, a DoubleTree by Hilton.

The property is keeping its traditional warm-cookie welcome but has modernized the design of its guest rooms. It’s also renovated the public spaces, adding art pieces and murals that reflect the region; updated the fitness center; and added a yoga studio. The hotel's restaurant is now called Citra Bar & Kitchen, with a south-of-the-border inspired menu.

The hotel’s main meeting room is the 7,308-square-foot Champagne Room. The full space can host banquets of up to 500 guests or be divided into as many as six smaller meeting rooms. There are four additional small meeting spaces, accommodating from 10 to 22 people.

For groups looking for the convenience of an airport property, Hotel Zessa is 3.2 miles from the Orange County John Wayne Airport.