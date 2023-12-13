Skip navigation
Menu
DoubleTree Santa Ana.png
Destination & Venue News

SoCal Airport Property Gets a Refresh

Next door to Santa Ana’s John Wayne Airport, the DoubleTree by Hilton is updating all guest rooms, lobby, and more.

If a newly renovated airport hotel with meeting space ticks the boxes for your training events or other small meetings, Southern California’s DoubleTree by Hilton Santa Ana–Orange County Airport will fit the bill by March 2024.

The property is currently undergoing a renovation to its exterior, lobby, pre-function space, restaurant and bar, and 253 guest rooms, to create a more “sleek and modern feel,” the company said. The $12 million investment from owner Pacific Hospitality Group is also upgrading the hotel’s fitness center and adding a yoga studio.

The DoubleTree’s 7,680-square-foot Champagne Ballroom can be divided into up to six spaces, for a maximum of 120 people in each breakout, and the Valencia Ballroom, measuring more than 6,000 square feet can be divided into three sections. In addition, the property offers four other stand-alone small meeting rooms.

The hotel is three miles from John Wayne Airport and one mile from the South Coast Plaza shopping area. The hotel’s free shuttle service will take guests to either location.

 

 

Hide comments

More information about text formats

Comments

  • Allowed HTML tags: <em> <strong> <blockquote> <br> <p>

Plain text

  • No HTML tags allowed.
  • Web page addresses and e-mail addresses turn into links automatically.
  • Lines and paragraphs break automatically.
Publish
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Fontainebleau - escalator.jpg
Glitzy Opening for Fontainebleau Las Vegas
Dec 14, 2023
Evermore.jpg
Evermore to Open in Orlando for the New Year
Dec 11, 2023
GrandHyattDeerValley1223a.png
Utah’s First Grand Hyatt Set for Park City in 2024
Dec 08, 2023
VegasDurango1.png
New Meetings-Friendly Casino Resort Opens in Metro Vegas
Dec 07, 2023