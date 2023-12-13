SoCal Airport Property Gets a Refresh

If a newly renovated airport hotel with meeting space ticks the boxes for your training events or other small meetings, Southern California’s DoubleTree by Hilton Santa Ana–Orange County Airport will fit the bill by March 2024.

The property is currently undergoing a renovation to its exterior, lobby, pre-function space, restaurant and bar, and 253 guest rooms, to create a more “sleek and modern feel,” the company said. The $12 million investment from owner Pacific Hospitality Group is also upgrading the hotel’s fitness center and adding a yoga studio.



The DoubleTree’s 7,680-square-foot Champagne Ballroom can be divided into up to six spaces, for a maximum of 120 people in each breakout, and the Valencia Ballroom, measuring more than 6,000 square feet can be divided into three sections. In addition, the property offers four other stand-alone small meeting rooms.



The hotel is three miles from John Wayne Airport and one mile from the South Coast Plaza shopping area. The hotel’s free shuttle service will take guests to either location.