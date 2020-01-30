SoBe Hotel Redesign Looks Back, and to the Future

After closing following damage from Hurricane Irma which hit Miami in 2017, the Ritz-Carlton, South Beach has unveiled a $90 million restoration that preserved the Morris Lapidus-designed Art Deco building’s glamorous past with upgraded amenities and authentic 1950s touches. Infrastructure, including windows, the roof, and exterior equipment, received storm-proofing measures to prepare the hotel for the next hurricane season.

Formerly the DiLido Hotel, the lobby has been restored to its 1953 glory with the original “bubble wall” and black terrazzo floor. A new lounge, the Lapidus Bar, honors the original architect and features live music and vintage cocktails.

The 376 guest rooms and suites were given additional soundproofing as well as dark wood furniture the color of Cuban espressos and cigars, and a color palette that references deep blue for the sea and orange for the sun.

There is more than 20,000 square feet of event space, including a 10,200-square-foot ballroom and 11 breakout rooms. The Ritz-Carlton Ballroom can host 1,135 for a presentation and 720 for a banquet; three salons can each host more than 350 guests for a reception. There is a 3,312-square-foot courtyard for outdoor events and the pool deck is located on the oceanfront. The DiLido Beach Club restaurant has ocean views, and the new signature restaurant, Fuego y Mar, offers Latin American dishes.

Situated in Miami’s Art Deco district, the Ritz-Carlton, South Beach is half a mile from Miami Beach Convention Center and 13 miles from Miami International Airport.