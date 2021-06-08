So. California Meetings Property Gets $10-million Overhaul

Originally opened in 1989, the 416-unit Hyatt Regency La Jolla completed in early June a multi-phase renovation that brought several redesigned group spaces plus an overall aesthetic matching the coastal ambience of La Jolla, a village set just north of San Diego.



For its 400 guest rooms and 16 suites, the property now features a clean, contemporary design reflective of the flora and high bluffs overlooking the Pacific Ocean. In addition, much of the 42,000 square feet of indoor and outdoor function space has been reconfigured to have a more open floor plan along with nature-inspired art features. The refreshed event spaces, including the expansive lobby, now offer a bright palette paired with ocean-blue accents and flowing-wave carpet patterns. Custom glass chandeliers reminiscent of floating petals add warmth to room lighting.



The largest of the property’s 26 meeting rooms, the 11,800-square-foot Regency Ballroom, is divisible into seven sections featuring 18-foot ceilings and FRESCO touchscreen lighting. The 5,850-square-foot glass-enclosed La Jolla Ballroom accommodates up to 500 guests with ample natural light and sliding glass doors that open to a terrace.



The Hyatt Regency’s signature restaurant, named DRIFT eat + drink, features an outdoor patio with fire pits. MARKET La Jolla is a new casual outlet adjacent to the lobby, offering breakfast early and house-made gelato throughout the day. Opening by mid-July will be Shor, an outlet serving traditional breakfast dishes. Further, the property is located across the street from Fleming’s Prime Steakhouse as well as Truluck’s, an upscale seafood restaurant.



In addition to outdoor spaces bordered by lush foliage, there’s an expansive deck adjacent to a heated outdoor pool and hot tub surrounded by individual cabanas, a seasonal pool bar, and oversized fire pits. The property also features a 24-hour complimentary Hyatt StayFit gym with Life Fitness cardio and strength equipment, plus an outdoor stretching area with medicine balls and yoga mats.



The Hyatt Regency La Jolla is a 25-minute drive from downtown San Diego and a 20-minute drive from San Diego International Airport.