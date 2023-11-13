Small-Meetings Property Debuts Between Charlotte and Atlanta

In Greenville, S.C.—set between Atlanta and Charlotte with a sizable corporate presence among manufacturers and healthcare, automotive, and I.T. firms—a new property for corporate retreats, association board meetings, and other small business events has opened.



The Hotel Hartness, a former family estate on 467 acres less than 10 miles outside Greenville, opened in spring 2023 under the management of Hay Creek Hotels with 73 guest units and 16,000 square feet of indoor meeting space. The property’s lobby and lounge-style bar are set in what was the estate’s main house, while new buildings containing the guest rooms, the restaurant, and the spa are set on either side of the main house.



The largest event room (in photo) is a 2,600-square-foot ballroom that’s divisible by three and features a 10-foot-by-20-foot LED video wall plus a floor-to-ceiling glass wall that accordions open to a 3,200-square-foot terrace. More than a dozen other rooms ranging from 1,800 square feet to 400 square feet are available to meeting groups.



A short walk from the main house is the estate’s former airfield, which is now an enormous, landscaped event lawn with views of a nature preserve on one side and the property’s farm on the other side. The on-site restaurant, Patterson’s Kitchen (in photo), gets nearly all of its vegetables and eggs from the farm. For recreation, there are several walking trails through the property’s fields and forest, while the spa has six treatment rooms and a relaxation lounge with indoor and outdoor areas.



Greenville-Spartanburg International Airport is 15 minutes from Hotel Hartness, with American, Delta, and Southwest operating most flights there. Charlotte’s airport is a two-hour drive from the property, while Atlanta’s airport is a three-hour drive.