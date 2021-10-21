Small-Group Property in Sedona Refurbishes and Rebrands

A multi-million dollar transformation of the former Sedona Rouge resort has culminated in the debut of The Wilde Resort & Spa in the popular incentive destination of Sedona, Ariz.



The Wilde offers 105 rooms and suites along with 5,600 square feet of indoor and outdoor event space. The largest indoor space is the 2,000-square-foot Dorsey Ballroom that’s divisible by three, while the largest outdoor space is Grove Garden (pictured here), with an event lawn plus shaded seating around various fire pits that overlook Thunder Mountain.



Other scenic outdoor spaces include Suncatcher Terrace (pictured here), adjacent to the property’s restaurant, Rascal, which serves modern American cuisine. And Rangeview Rooftop Terrace offers wide views of the area.



A cornerstone of the reimagined property is The Wilde Haven Spa, a full-service spa and fitness center. In addition to a menu of nature-inspired treatments, there are outdoor soaking tubs and landscaped seating areas. In addition, The Wilde offers on-property activities such as stargazing, yoga, cocktail classes, Native American flute blessings, local winery tastings, farmers market, Sedona history lessons and talks about the famed "energy vortexes," and s’mores around the fire pits. The property also features an artist-in-residence installation through Sedona’s Exposures International Gallery of Fine Art.



About a mile from the center of town, the property is close to recreational opportunities including hiking, mountain biking, ATV rides, jeep tours. Grand Canyon excursions require a two-hour drive each way.



Sedona is 45 minutes from Flagstaff Pulliam Airport and about two hours from Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport.

