Destination & Venue News

SLS Set to Open First All-Inclusive in Cancun

North of the hotel zone, in Cancun’s Playa Mujeres area, the luxury property will offer 498 rooms and 23,863 square feet of event space.

Beautiful beaches, good airlift, and an abundance of hotels have made Mexico a popular meeting site for groups coming from the U.S, with Cancun among the biggest draws. A new property to consider there is the SLS Playa Mujeres Cancun, a 498-room resort opening November 15 a few miles north of Cancún.

CAPTIVATEKINGSWINGOUT_1404_0388.jpgThe all-inclusive beach property will have 23,863 square feet of meeting and event space, including a 9,741-square-foot ballroom, seven meeting rooms, and an outdoor theater.

The resort will include 18 restaurant and bar concepts, a spa, three outdoor pools, a private beach, and marina. The Playa Mujeres Golf Club, a championship 18-hole course designed by Greg Norman, is a five-minute drive from the hotel. 

The property will be SLS’s second in Cancun and its first all-inclusive. SLS is part of Ennismore, a collection of lifestyle hotel brands, including 21c Museum Hotels and 25hours Hotels, that is majority owned by Accor. 

SLS Playa Mujeres Cancun is a 45-minute drive north of Cancun International Airport.

 

