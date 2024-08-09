SLS Set to Open First All-Inclusive in Cancun

Beautiful beaches, good airlift, and an abundance of hotels have made Mexico a popular meeting site for groups coming from the U.S, with Cancun among the biggest draws. A new property to consider there is the SLS Playa Mujeres Cancun, a 498-room resort opening November 15 a few miles north of Cancún.

The all-inclusive beach property will have 23,863 square feet of meeting and event space, including a 9,741-square-foot ballroom, seven meeting rooms, and an outdoor theater.

The resort will include 18 restaurant and bar concepts, a spa, three outdoor pools, a private beach, and marina. The Playa Mujeres Golf Club, a championship 18-hole course designed by Greg Norman, is a five-minute drive from the hotel.

The property will be SLS’s second in Cancun and its first all-inclusive. SLS is part of Ennismore, a collection of lifestyle hotel brands, including 21c Museum Hotels and 25hours Hotels, that is majority owned by Accor.

SLS Playa Mujeres Cancun is a 45-minute drive north of Cancun International Airport.