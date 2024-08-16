Slam Dunk for Kimpton Near Orlando’s Kia Center

In downtown Orlando, a sports and entertainment district called Westcourt is expected to open in early 2027 with retail and office space, residences, a 3,500-capacity live event venue, 1.5 acres of outdoor common area, and an 11-story hotel.

In April, Orlando city officials approved the $500 million mixed-use development on an 8.5-acre site north of the Kia Center, home court for the Orlando Magic basketball team. Then, in early August, IHG Hotels and Resorts announced that its Kimpton brand would be the flag for the project’s 261-room property.

The Kimpton will have 16,000 square feet of indoor meeting space, a full-service restaurant and lobby bar, a café, and pool bar and pool lounge. As with all Kimpton hotels, the property will also feature morning coffee and tea service, in-room yoga mats, and pet-friendly policies.

This will be the first Kimpton in Orlando, but the second for Westcourt developer JMA Ventures, which also worked on the Kimpton Sawyer in Sacramento, Calif. Once open in Orlando, Kimpton will have seven properties in Florida.

The Westcourt development is 20 miles from Orlando International Airport, a 24-minute drive.