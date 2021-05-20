Sister Beachfront Hotels Open North of San Diego

In Oceanside Beach, Calif., about 40 miles north of San Diego, two waterfront hotels are opening a week apart under the Hyatt umbrella. The side-by-side properties offer a combined 387 guest rooms and 33,000 square feet of meeting and function space

The smaller of the two is the Mission Pacific, a JdV Hyatt hotel, with 161 guest rooms and a relaxed vibe—yes, it offers skateboard lessons. While the property features 700 feet of beachfront, the best Pacific views may be from its rooftop pool and jacuzzi (shown).

The hotel also has a 24-hour fitness center, library, and 13,000 square feet of ocean-view function space, but its most unique feature is Graves House, which was used as the home of Tom Cruise’s love interest in the 1986 film “Top Gun.” Built nearly 140 years ago, the Victorian-style cottage was moved to Mission Pacific and has been transformed into Charlie’s, a dessert bar.

Next door to Mission Pacific, the 226-room Seabird Resort opens May 25 as a Destination by Hyatt hotel. In addition to 20,000 square feet of event space, amenities include a pool deck and bar with ocean views, Piper Restaurant, Sunny’s Spa, and a library. For the adventurous, there’s the “Surfing by The Seabird” program, which offers a surf-valet experience and lessons.



The sister properties have been developed by S.D. Malkin Properties Inc., whose hotels also include the Hilton Gaslamp in San Diego.