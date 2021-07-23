Silicon Valley Gets a New Meeting-Ready Hotel

Mountain View, Calif., known for the Silicon Valley headquarters of Alphabet, Symantec, and other large companies, has a new 255-room hotel. The Ameswell opened in July just a few miles from Google headquarters and close to historic Moffett Federal Airfield and its adjacent NASA Ames Research Center, site of future Google offices.

The hotel’s design themes are in tune with its Northern California location, a combination of innovation, art, wellness, sustainability, and natural beauty. The hotel features an art collection, multiple restaurants, a library, an outdoor heated saltwater pool, a wellness/fitness center, a recreational field, and access to hiking and biking trails.

The meeting and event space at the 11-acre property includes the 4,400-square-foot Infinity Ballroom, with floor-to-ceiling windows and space for up to 490 people. There’s also an outdoor event lawn, which can be used with a 40-by-80 tent and in conjunction with a smaller, adjacent lawn. Other meeting spaces include two boardrooms, a private dining room, the Hangar One Lounge and art gallery, and the library.

Sustainability-focused groups will note that the property has eliminated 96 percent of single-use plastics, provides electric charging stations in the parking garage, powers the LED bulbs throughout the property with solar panels, and has put down artificial turf for the event lawn, eliminating the need for watering.



The property is 12 miles north of Mineta San Jose International airport and 26 miles south of San Francisco International Airport.