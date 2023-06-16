Skip navigation
Destination & Venue News

Shuttered Riverwalk Hotel to Reopen as InterContinental San Antonio

After a two-year closure, construction has begun to bring the former Wyndham property back to life.

The site of the former Wyndham San Antonio River Walk hotel, which closed during the Covid-19 pandemic, is now on track to open as the city’s first InterContinental property by late 2024.

Owners IHG Hotels & Resorts and Scarlett Hotel Group recently announced the start of a $158 million project to revive the 391-room hotel as the InterContinental San Antonio.

After the renovation, the property will have 40,000 square feet of meeting space, where the developers plan to use electrochromic glass—also known as smart or dynamic glass—which makes it easy to control backlighting or maximize daylight for events and presentations.

The 21-story hotel will also include a rooftop pool with downtown views, several restaurants and bars, and direct access to the Riverwalk and a river-taxi landing area.

The property is located between East Martin and East Pecan streets, not far from Travis Park, and about one mile from the Henry B. Gonzalez Convention Center. It’s an eight-mile drive to San Antonio International Airport.

