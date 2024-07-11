Shreveport-Area Property to Open Early 2025

With its topping-out ceremony set for mid-July, the newest hospitality addition to the Shreveport-Bossier City area is on track to debut in Q1 2025.



Live! Casino & Hotel Louisiana will be a 545-room hotel, meeting venue, and casino in Bossier City, on the eastern bank of the Red River. Less than two miles from downtown Shreveport, the property will bring the first land-based casino to a region known for having riverboat casinos set dockside near land-based hotels.



For business groups, the hotel has an events center away from the casino floor that features 16,500 square feet of dedicated meeting space plus 8,500 square feet of prefunction space. The largest room is a 12,125-square-foot ballroom (see image) that’s divisible into three nearly equal spaces. In addition, there are two breakout rooms of 1,700 and 1,400 square feet, both divisible, plus an 850-square-foot boardroom.



Dining and entertainment venues on property will include Luk Fu, serving authentic Asian cuisine; a fine-dining steakhouse; Sports & Social, a sports restaurant, gaming venue, and social lounge; PBR Cowboy Bar, offering a variety of musical entertainment as well as a mechanical bull; and other venues to be announced.



As for gaming, the property will have about 1,000 slot machines and electronic table games, 40 live-action table games, and a sportsbook. Other amenities include a fitness center and an outdoor pool.



Shreveport is the commercial and industrial center for a three-state region known as Ark-La-Tex and the home of Louisiana State University’s School of Business and School of Education & Human Development.



Shreveport Regional Airport has daily non-stop flights to and from Dallas, Denver, Houston, Las Vegas, Los Angeles, Orlando, and Charlotte, N.C. The airport is eight miles from the downtown area, a 13-minute drive. Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport is a three-hour drive from Shreveport.