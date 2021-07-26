Shifting Sands in Vegas: New Owners, New Venue Names

Earlier this year, Las Vegas Sands Corp., which owns large resorts in Macau, Singapore, and elsewhere, announced it had sold its Las Vegas real property and operations—including The Venetian Resort and the adjacent Sands Expo and Convention Center—for about $6.25 billion.



Now the new owners, Vici Properties and Apollo Global Management, have rolled out name changes for the two facilities that comprise the resort’s 2.25-million-square-foot convention and trade-show footprint, which is the largest such complex in the United States that is not municipally owned.



As of September 2, The Sands Expo & Convention Center will be known as The Venetian Expo. In addition, The Venetian Congress Center will now be referred to as The Venetian Convention Center.



This year, The Venetian Expo will host several of the 25 largest trade shows in the United States, including ISC West, HIMSS Global Health Conference & Exhibition, JCK Las Vegas, and the American Urological Association's annual event.



“It's great to have bookings for our meetings business so strong as we look to the second half of the year,” said Chandra Allison, senior vice president of sales for The Venetian Resort. “We were one of the few companies in this industry [with] no layoffs or furloughs during the Covid pandemic, so our team members are ready to provide the level of service” similar to pre-pandemic times.



Further, the resort is now booking its newest meeting room, The Stella Studio (pictured here), an 8,000-square-foot space with ample natural light. In addition to various technological elements, it features a dedicated kitchen and full bar for smaller groups that want to be set apart.



The property has also launched the Venetian Meetings Virtual Planner, a tool allowing prospective event clients to research and build customized venue set-ups prior to contacting a sales rep. It provides a detailed look at all event space and simplified RFP capability. In addition to providing dimensions and capacities for each space on property, the tool offers a virtual tour with fly-through videos. Once a planner has decided on space, he or she can then customize room set-ups in two or three dimensions and attach that layout to an RFP.