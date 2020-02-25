Brought to you by:





With its East-meets-West heritage, Macao is a city of glorious contrasts that come together in beautiful harmony. Combine this unforgettable character with Sands Resorts Macao’s well-established reputation for hosting successful events, and you’ll understand why global event organizers return to the city time and time again.

Savvy meeting planners can appreciate some of the benefits of choosing Sands Resorts Macao:

1. Ease of Access

Because Macao is a hub for global travel, getting groups there is an efficient matter. A variety of airlines provide direct air service from more than 55 cities around the globe. In addition, guests arriving via Hong Kong can enjoy a quick and convenient regular or charter transfer via the Cotai Water Jet ferry. What’s more, the Hong Kong-Zhuhai-Macao Bridge offers an effortless 45-minute connection by road.

In addition, citizens from dozens of countries across the globe enjoy visa-free entry.

The integrated resort is located just 10 minutes from Macao International Airport and the Taipa Ferry Terminal via complimentary shuttle bus. Group transfers can be efficiently managed with chartered bus service.

2. Accommodations to Suit Any Style

With approximately 12,500 rooms and suites, Sands Resorts Macao provides a remarkable range of accommodations for any group size and budget. Hotels include The Venetian® Macao; The Parisian Macao; Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip; The St. Regis Macao, Cotai Strip; Conrad® Macao Cotai Strip, and Sheraton Grand Macao, Cotai Strip.

Having all the hotels, meeting venues, dining and shopping options under one roof ensures convenient accommodations for groups of all sizes and effortless logistics—a win for both planners and attendees.

3. Distinctive East-Meets-West Flair

During their leisure time, attendees can sample Macao’s unique culture. Its rich historic beauty is fused with contemporary style, from quaint old-town charm to gleaming, glamorous resorts.

Those who enjoy history can explore more than 20 UNESCO world heritage sites that preserve the territory’s colonial Portuguese character. It’s a stunning backdrop for group photos and Instagrammable images.

4. Service, Showmanship Mean Unforgettable Events

Members of Sands Resorts’ expert staff are veterans at streamlining large group logistics with efficiency and a passion for service.

An experienced event planning team—which has managed more than 4,000 meetings and exhibitions since 2007—impeccably coordinates every aspect of an event. From the banquet staff to the audio-visual technicians, entertainers, and floral specialists, they regard every event as a chance to create one-of-a-kind, unforgettable experiences.

For a touch of showmanship, an on-site troupe of 200 performers is ready to wow guests with street-style entertainment: singing gondoliers, Chinese-style feats of wonders, Parisian mimes, musicians, and more.

5. Flexible Indoor, Outdoor Venues

Sands Resorts offers the ideal setting for events of all sizes, with more than 1.6 million square feet of flexible meeting space, 334 breakout rooms, a magnificent 70,000 square-foot pillar-free ballroom with 26-foot ceilings, three grand theatres, and the 15,000-seat Cotai Arena.

The integrated resort also offers a range of open-air venues. The Il Prato event lawn accommodates up to 5,000 delegates for cocktail-style events and team-building activities. The pool deck event space at The Parisian Macao can hold up to 500 delegates, with the Eiffel Tower as a glorious backdrop.

6. Endless Discoveries on and off Property

Within the integrated resort, guests can relish Asian and world cuisine at a mouth-watering array of more than 150 eateries, ranging from award-winning formal dining to casual restaurants showcasing a mix of authentic Portuguese and Chinese specialties. Shoppers, too, will revel in the 850-plus duty-free shops featuring top brands.

Beyond Sands Resorts, the entire city beckons with the promise of adventure. Possibilities include exciting team-building activities, golf, cultural tours, spa treatments, and more.

7. Generous Government Support

The Macao government’s Convention and Exhibition Financial Support Programme provides marketing and financial support to confirmed and potential conventions and exhibitions. It provides a wide range of support for marketing, accommodations, banqueting, meeting packages, and other event components.

Asia’s incomparable meeting destination awaits! Stunning venues, excellent accommodations, world-class leisure, unparalleled shopping, dynamic dining, attentive service—and more. With so many advantages at Sands Resorts, it’s no wonder the integrated resort is the choice of so many world-class organizations.

Special Offer: More Than Just Meetings

Create the meeting of your dreams at Sands Resorts Macao now with “More Than Just Meetings.” The more you book, the better the benefits. Enjoy discounts on your master bill, complimentary rooms, upgrades, entertainment offers and more.

Book your meeting by May 31, 2020 for arrival by December 31, 2020

For details, visit SandsResortsMacao.com/en/MoreThanJustMeetings, call +853 2882 8800, or email [email protected].