Send the C-Suite on an Upper-Class Retreat

At this time of year, planners’ thoughts usually turn to tropical locations for VIP sales training and C-suite retreats. But historic mansions provide an opportunity for small groups to be treated like royalty while brainstorming, negotiating, or learning in a secluded setting with minimal distractions.

These stately British homes-turned-hotels and conference centers all launched in the last 18 months and offer the kind of privacy only an aristocrat’s seat in the middle of vast parkland can command; in fact, one hotel is only accessible by boat, footbridge, or helicopter.

Like the fictitious Downton Abbey, many of these properties offer both history and butler service, but unlike the Earl of Grantley’s home they all have luxuries such as hot and cold running water, spa treatments, and modern A/V equipment