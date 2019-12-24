Skip navigation
Menu
Destination & Venue News

Send the C-Suite on an Upper-Class Retreat

Elsa's at The Fife Arms_white.jpg
Start Slideshow
Some historic mansions-turned-hotels with meeting venues offer private luxury.

At this time of year, planners’ thoughts usually turn to tropical locations for VIP sales training and C-suite retreats. But historic mansions provide an opportunity for small groups to be treated like royalty while brainstorming, negotiating, or learning in a secluded setting with minimal distractions.

These stately British homes-turned-hotels and conference centers all launched in the last 18 months and offer the kind of privacy only an aristocrat’s seat in the middle of vast parkland can command; in fact, one hotel is only accessible by boat, footbridge, or helicopter.

Like the fictitious Downton Abbey, many of these properties offer both history and butler service, but unlike the Earl of Grantley’s home they all have luxuries such as hot and cold running water, spa treatments, and modern A/V equipment

Start Slideshow
TAGS: Incentive Meetings & Merchandise
Hide comments

More information about text formats

Comments

  • Allowed HTML tags: <em> <strong> <blockquote> <br> <p>

Plain text

  • No HTML tags allowed.
  • Web page addresses and e-mail addresses turn into links automatically.
  • Lines and paragraphs break automatically.
Publish
Related
Arlington-Convention-Center-exterior.jpg
New Texas Convention Center and Hotel to Break Ground in 2020
Dec 18, 2019
Caesars_Southern_Indiana_2_small.jpeg
Caesars Replaces Riverboat with Land-Based Entertainment Complex
Dec 17, 2019
GSY_Exterior_white3.jpg
London Luxury Hotel Is Anything but Elementary
Dec 16, 2019
Harpeth-hotel-Lobby.jpg
First Upscale Property Opens in Franklin, Tenn.
Dec 13, 2019