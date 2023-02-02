Skip navigation
Scottsdale Hyatt to Upgrade to the Grand Hyatt Brand

An upgrade to the Hyatt Regency Scottsdale Resort & Spa at Gainey Ranch is expected to take a year and a half and cost $110 million.

Hyatt Regency Scottsdale Resort & Spa at Gainey Ranch will begin a major renovation this summer to rebrand as a Grand Hyatt property.

The hotel’s ownership group, Xenia Hotels and Resorts, plans to invest approximately $110 million to elevate the guestrooms, pools, food and beverage outlets, Spa Avania and Fitness center, and key public areas, including the indoor and outdoor meeting and event spaces.

When the project is complete in late 2024, the renamed Grand Hyatt Scottsdale Resort & Spa will be the first Grand Hyatt property in Arizona.

Gainey_pool.pngThe 27-acre resort offers 493 guest rooms and 75,000 square feet of group space. The two largest meeting rooms are the 14,280-square-foot Vaquero Ballroom and the 11,840-square-foot Arizona Ballroom, each of which can be divided into multiple meeting spaces. The property offers numerous outdoor venues that can be used for group events. The largest is the 9,408-square-foot Terrace Court, which can host a sit-down dinner for 450 guests.

The property’s on-site amenities include three nine-hole golf courses, four tennis courts, and a 2.5-acre waterpark. The Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport is a 25-minute drive to the south.

