Scottsdale Conference Resort Undergoing Big Refresh

Built in 1976 as one of the country’s first true “conference resorts,” the Scottsdale Resort at McCormick Ranch is presently undergoing a $40 million renovation that will be completed by spring 2024.



The renovation will include a complete redesign of all 300 guest rooms as well as the introduction of 12 five-bedroom villas. The property will add another restaurant to complement Kitchen West, a casual modern venue with an open kitchen and wood-fired grill, and Bar 640, a breakfast restaurant that becomes a cocktail lounge later in the day. A full-service spa will also come to the property.



The resort has 50,000 square feet of indoor meeting space, including a divisible 10,000-square-foot ballroom plus more than a dozen breakout rooms. There’s also 40,000 square feet of outdoor event space across courtyards, patios, and dedicated event lawns.



The resort has two outdoor swimming pools and is adjacent to McCormick Ranch Golf Club, which has two 18-hole courses plus an indoor/outdoor restaurant that’s available for private events in the evening.



Upon completion of the renovation, the resort will be part of the Curio Hilton portfolio.



The property is five miles from Old Town Scottsdale and 16 miles from Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport, a 20-minute drive.