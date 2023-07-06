Scenic Colorado Springs Resort Gets an Upgrade

A $40 million investment at the 117-room Garden of the Gods Resort and Club in Colorado Springs, Colo., has enhanced the property’s guest rooms, reception area, dining options, and racquet sports.

Updated guest rooms look out over the area’s signature red rock formations and Pike’s Peak in the Rocky Mountains’ Front Range. Each room in the lodge has a private balcony, now with updated furnishings and bedding. Additionally, bathrooms have doubled in size.

The redesign of the property’s Grand View Restaurant incorporates materials such as oak, stone, leather, and copper, and adds some drama with an illuminated onyx bar.

The improvements also add firepits to the patio area of The Rocks Lounge; three new tennis courts, for a total of nine; and six new pickleball courts, for a total of eight. The new pickleball area can host groups for a fun black-light event (shown). Other on-site recreation options include 27 holes of golf at the Kissing Camels Golf Club and the 10,000-square-foot Strata Spa.

The resort’s largest meeting space is the 3,360-square-foot Three Graces Ballroom, which is divisible by three. It can accommodate up to 300 people theater style and leads out to the 2,415-square-foot Three Graces terrace, suitable for up to 160 attendees. In total, the property offers 12,000 square feet of event space.

Garden of the Gods Resort is less than 30 minutes from the Colorado Springs Airport and 1.5 hours from Denver International Airport.