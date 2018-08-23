Sarasota Modern Celebrates Design and Architecture

A new Tribute Portfolio Hotel will open in Sarasota, Fla., later this year with an emphasis on design and sleek modern architecture. The Sarasota Modern is named for the modernist style of architecture that became popular in the city from the 1940s onwards, featuring white walls, large windows, and natural woods.

The 89 guest rooms have floor-to-ceiling windows and private outdoor claw-foot tubs, and the hotel has 10,000 square feet of meeting space and Rudolph’s, a restaurant named for Paul Rudolph, a former chair of the Yale School of Architecture and a pioneer of the Sarasota School of Architecture. Other amenities include a full-service spa and two swimming pools.

The pet-friendly Tribute Portfolio property is located in downtown Sarasota in the Rosemary District, known for historic buildings, cafes, and galleries.