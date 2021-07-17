Sponsored by Sands Resorts Macao

Meetings and events that succeed in leaving an indelible impression don’t happen by accident. They involve savvy planning, imagination, the right venue, and attention to detail.

Sands® Resorts Macao checks all those boxes, but it also enjoys an additional unique advantage: a resident cast of more than 200 artists. From dancers to singers, acrobats to magicians, they stand ready to bring a distinctive edge to any program.

This multi-talented group has the flexibility to provide more than 50 different acts reflecting both East and West—a fitting range of styles, given Macao’s East-meets-West history. Beyond the pool of talent they offer, they stand ready to tailor performances for groups of any size to meet their specific needs and goals, ensuring a memorable experience for delegates.

For surprise announcements and new product or service launches, the Sands Resorts performers can help heighten the drama and suspense of the moment. Custom-designed performances can reinforce new positioning or support a brand. Flash mobs can be choreographed to bump the energy level and excitement up a notch.

Meals at more intimate meetings can surprise and delight attendees with singing “chefs”: the “head chef” strides into the ballroom singing beautiful Italian arias, while “servers” positioned throughout the ballroom burst into song and dance.

The in-house troupe can re-create the mystique of Italy, the glamour of Paris, and classic British spectacle: a serenade from The Venetian Macao’s in-house talents; a Moulin Rouge-themed reception at The Parisian Macao; or an exciting London-themed act at The Londoner® Macao.

Trade shows, exhibitions, and cocktail receptions are ideal opportunities to showcase the Sands Resorts’ Streetmosphere performers—living statues, magicians, and more—who captivate and interact with guests.

Gala dinners and special events call for extraordinary entertainment, and a night based on The Greatest Showman musical delivers. Singers and dancers performing favorite numbers from the show will engage any audience and get attendees singing, clapping, and on their feet. And resident Cyr wheel acrobats elevate the energy even further.

Behind the Scenes: The Complete Package

Extraordinary entertainment is only one reason to choose Sands Resorts Macao; it is but one ingredient in a complete package that includes an array of meeting venues; world-class accommodations; more than 150 international dining options, from Michelin-starred restaurants, to international buffets, Western, Chinese, and Asian cuisine, to bars and lounges; approximately 850 duty-free international brand shops; recreation, including state-of-the-art gyms, innovative spa treatments, mini golf, and swimming pools; and teamLab SuperNature Macao, a complex, three-dimensional interactive space spanning nearly 54,000 square feet and comprised of enormous eight-meter-tall works by art collective teamLab. And all of this is easily accessed, under one roof, within convenient walking distance.

Eight hotels at the resort offer approximately 12,500 rooms and suites: The Venetian® Macao; The Parisian Macao; The Londoner Hotel; Londoner Court; Four Seasons Hotel Macao and The Grand Suite at Four Seasons; The St. Regis Macao; Conrad® Macao; and Sheraton Grand Macao. As part of The Londoner Macao—Sands China Ltd.’s bold British-themed reimagining of the Sands® Cotai Central integrated resort—the newly launched The Londoner Hotel is an all-suite tower featuring approximately 600 luxury suites, including the 807-square-foot Louis Suites and Victoria Suites and 1,216-square-foot Windsor Suites. The Londoner Hotel’s top two floors incorporate 14 exclusive Suites by David Beckham, Macao’s first celebrity-designed suites, and Beckham’s first globally.

Venues to suit any meeting or convention abound within the Sands Resorts, with more than 1.7 million square feet of flexible meeting space, 334 breakout rooms, a magnificent 70,000- square-foot pillar-free ballroom with 26-foot ceilings, the grand The Venetian Theatre and Parisian Theatre, and the 15,000-seat Cotai Arena. The soon-to-open Londoner Theatre will have a capacity of 1,700, while the Londoner Arena will be able to host up to 6,000 attendees for a wide range of events and activities.

Open-air venues are available as well. The Il Prato event lawn accommodates up to 5,000 delegates for purposes ranging from cocktails to team building. A pool deck event space at The Parisian Macao can hold up to 500 delegates, with the Eiffel Tower as a glorious backdrop.

Connecting all this, the conference and exhibition team works as a single contact point for meeting planners, from pre- to post-event. The team carefully orchestrates every detail of an event with 20 specialty teams within the resort, from banqueting to audiovisual, entertainment, reservations, transportation, décor, and any other needs.

Finally, with public health and hygiene a special priority during this time, Sands Resorts Macao was pleased to become the first Macao hospitality group to receive hygiene certification from the global certification organization Bureau Veritas. This recognition highlights the effectiveness of the Sands SafeStay program to combat COVID-19 throughout the integrated resorts.

Special Offer: Maximise Your Meeting

Create the meeting of your dreams at Sands Resorts Macao now with “Maximise Your Meeting.” The more you book, the better the benefits. Enjoy discounts on your master bill, complimentary rooms, upgrades, entertainment and recreation offers, audiovisual credit, and more.

Book your meeting by December 31, 2021 for arrival by June 30, 2022. For details, visit https://bit.ly/2Ts5rgV, call +853 2882 8800, or email [email protected].