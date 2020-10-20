Sandestin Resort’s New Hotel to Open in February

While the Covid pandemic dashed Hotel Effie’s plans for a spring 2020 launch, the 250-room property has announced that it will open in early 2021.

Hotel Effie is located within Sandestin Golf & Beach Resort, which currently accommodates guests in condos and villas. The hotel, now booking rooms for February 1 and beyond, will be part of Preferred Hotels & Resorts Lifestyle Collection.

Groups will find 20,000 square feet of meeting space at the new hotel, including a 13,000-square-foot ballroom. They will also have access to an additional 65,000 square feet of meeting space across the resort, including the 13,500- and 5,500-square-foot ballrooms at the Baytowne Conference Center.

Hotel Effie will offer a luxury spa, fitness center, rooftop pool, and four food outlets designed by chef Hugh Acheson, who is a six-time James Beard Award nominee, was named a Best New Chef by Food & Wine, and has served as a judge on “Top Chef.” Guests can also use the resort’s four championship golf courses, 15 tennis courts, and 123-slip marina.

The property is a 2.5-hour drive from Tallahassee, Fla., to the east and Mobile, Ala., to the west. American, Delta, and United provide jet service from their hubs into Destin-Fort Walton Beach Airport, about 15 minutes north of the resort.