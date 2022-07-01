San Fran’s Mission Bay Gets its First Hotel

San Francisco’s up-and-coming Mission Bay neighborhood finally has a hotel to call its own. Luma Hotel San Francisco recently opened with 299 guest rooms and 7,250 square feet of meeting space.

Groups might be drawn to Mission Bay for any number of reasons, but those connected with sports or the medical profession are some of the new hotel’s likely clients. The property is a five-minute walk from Oracle Park, home of MLB’s San Francisco Giants; and half a mile from the Chase Center, where the NBA’s Golden State Warriors play. Mission Bay is also home to the growing campus of the UCSF Medical Center (UCSF Benioff Children’s Hospital, Bakar Cancer Hospital, Betty Irene Moore Women’s Hospital, and Bakar Precision Cancer Medicine Building) and a number of prominent technology and pharmaceutical companies, such as Bayer U.S. and Bristol Myers Squibb.



The meeting space at Luma includes eight rooms. The largest are the Willet Ballroom at 1,775 square feet, with space for a banquet of 120, and a 2,297-square-foot prefunction area called Gather (detail, left), which can be used for receptions of up to 230 people or as a meeting room.



Guest-room amenities include cantilever desks; Frette bedding, robes, and slippers; dual-head showers, complimentary wi-fi, and access to the property’s 1,500-square-foot gym. The 16th-floor, one-bedroom penthouse offers separate living and dining spaces, as well as a wet bar and a spa bathroom with soaking tub.



Later this summer, Luma plans to open Sky Lounge, a tapas bar with views of Oracle Park and San Francisco Bay. The 5,500-square-foot space will include a DJ booth for private events. A ground-floor, full-service restaurant is expected to open in 2023.



The property is a 13-mile drive from San Francisco International Airport and 24 miles from Oakland International Airport.



