San Fran’s First On-Airport Hotel Opens October 1

San Francisco International Airport has a new 351-room hotel opening October 1 with its own stop on the airport’s AirTran people mover. The new 4.2-acre Grand Hyatt at SFO will be connected to every terminal via the free train and will offer 14,435 square feet of meeting and event space.

The largest meeting spaces will be the 5,760-square-foot grand ballroom, divisible into five rooms, and the 2,310-square-foot Clipper room, divisible into two rooms. Planners will also find nine smaller meeting rooms for groups of 20 to 110, with aeronautical names like Supersonic, Astrojet, Stratocruiser, and Starliner.

Developers are billing the property as the world’s quietest, with sound-proof floor-to-ceiling windows in each guest room. Wellness offerings include a massage suite and 24-hour StayFit gym with Peloton bicycles.

Other news at San Francisco International is the $2.4 billion Harvey Milk Terminal 1, opening in phases through 2023. The first phase opened in July with nine gates for Southwest and JetBlue flights.