San Diego’s Little Italy Gets a New-Build Hotel

San Diego has a brand-new 246-room hotel, with meeting space for small groups. Carté Hotel is a luxury property that’s risen on what was a parking lot in the city’s Little Italy neighborhood, six blocks from the harbor and about a mile and a quarter from the San Diego Convention Center.

Carté offers just two dedicated meeting rooms: a 1,200-square-foot space and a boardroom that seats ten. But its Above Ash Social rooftop lounge (shown) with bay views and firepits is a natural spot for group receptions. There is also a wine bar, Fonte di Vino; a “sea-to-table” restaurant, Watercolors; a 28,000-square-foot fitness club; and a heated saltwater pool.

The 16-floor, LEED Silver–certified hotel is part of Hilton’s Curio Collection of independent properties and is operated by Interstate Hotels & Resorts. Guest rooms feature floor-to-ceiling windows, refrigerators, luxury bedding, and large 4K TVs with smartphone streaming capabilities.