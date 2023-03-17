San Diego’s Biggest Meetings Hotel Gets a Facelift

Marriott Marquis San Diego, located on San Diego Bay in the downtown district, has completed a two-phase, multi-million-dollar renovation of its two guest towers and various public spaces. Set adjacent to the San Diego Convention Center and within walking distance of Seaport Village, Gaslamp Quarter, and Petco Park, the hotel is the largest meetings property in the city with 270,000 square feet of space.



The 1,366-room hotel underwent a redesign that emphasizes the hotel’s bayside yet urban location. Designed by Boston-based Parker Torres Design, the renovation set out to mimic the “coastal modern” essence of San Diego. The new guest rooms have soft blue hues and light wood accents, paired with rope details and metal hardware to round out the look. The two towers’ corridors also feature a new carpet design inspired by ocean waves and wide shorelines.



A new addition to Marriott Marquis’ ground floor is the M Club, an exclusive guest lounge that can be used for co-working, breakfast meetings, or other small-group experiences. The space was configured to allow as much natural light as possible throughout the day.



Also part of the renovation was the September 2022 conversion of a former dining space to the Bayside Lounge, now home to a TopGolf Swing Suite. A hands-on area for playful competition among golfers and non-golfers alike, the suite features three golf simulators with windows overlooking San Diego Bay. Food and beverage service is available throughout the Bayside Lounge.



The property’s indoor and outdoor event space includes three ballrooms (the largest of which can hold 3,500 people), 56 breakout rooms, and several lawns, patios, and terraces—including the Marina Terrace, a 26,000-square-foot event space overlooking a 446-slip marina.



The hotel offers six restaurants, including the Marina Kitchen & Bar restaurant. There’s also a large 24-hour fitness center, the largest pool in downtown San Diego, two whirlpools, and the Hideaway Spa and Wellness Center.



Marriott Marquis San Diego is four miles from San Diego International Airport, a 15-minute drive.