Skip navigation
Menu
SheratonSD.png
Destination & Venue News

San Diego Meeting Property Cleans up

The first phase of an $88 million renovation has upgraded and expanded meeting space at the Sheraton San Diego Hotel & Marina.

Sheraton San Diego Hotel & Marina, a 1,053-room hotel on the north end of San Diego Bay, has upgraded 97,000 square feet of its meeting space, adding a new outdoor space and a broadcast room.

The property, which has a total of 127,651 square feet of group space, including foyers and outdoor terraces, focused on refurbishing meeting rooms as phase one of an $88 million renovation. The project has added a new 20,000-square-foot outdoor pavilion with floor-to-ceiling glass windows overlooking the harbor and downtown San Diego. It also built out the Zoom Broadcast room, which has built-in ceiling microphone; speakers and a camera for easy collaboration with a remote audience; and an 85-inch Samsung Flip screen, which also functions as a whiteboard. SheratonSanDiegoHotelMarina_PearlBallroom.jpg

The remodeling of meeting rooms brought new carpeting and light fixtures and added white wood wainscoting and wallpaper with metallic gold accents, including in the 9,882-square-foot Silver Pearl Ballroom (left). Health-focused additions include a bipolar-ionization filtration system, water-bottle filling stations, and hand-sanitizer stations.

With these upgrades done, the property renovation will continue in other areas through 2022, with completion expected by the end of the year.

The property has three pools, two hot tubs, and five dining venues, all within a half mile of San Diego International Airport. The hotel is four miles from the San Diego Convention Center.

 

Hide comments

More information about text formats

Comments

  • Allowed HTML tags: <em> <strong> <blockquote> <br> <p>

Plain text

  • No HTML tags allowed.
  • Web page addresses and e-mail addresses turn into links automatically.
  • Lines and paragraphs break automatically.
Publish
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Fountainebleau Commencement_Shovel 2_Photo Credit DREX.jpg
Fontainebleau Las Vegas Comes Full Circle
Nov 19, 2021
MM1121HiltonMayoFL.png
Jacksonville’s Mayo Clinic to Get a New Hilton
Nov 17, 2021
ThirstyCamelPatio (1).jpg
Sponsored Content
Arizona Means Business
Nov 17, 2021
PARKROYAL COLLECTION Marina Bay Atrium.jpg
Sponsored Content
Green Options for MICE Events Plentiful in Singapore
Nov 17, 2021