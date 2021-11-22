San Diego Meeting Property Cleans up

Sheraton San Diego Hotel & Marina, a 1,053-room hotel on the north end of San Diego Bay, has upgraded 97,000 square feet of its meeting space, adding a new outdoor space and a broadcast room.

The property, which has a total of 127,651 square feet of group space, including foyers and outdoor terraces, focused on refurbishing meeting rooms as phase one of an $88 million renovation. The project has added a new 20,000-square-foot outdoor pavilion with floor-to-ceiling glass windows overlooking the harbor and downtown San Diego. It also built out the Zoom Broadcast room, which has built-in ceiling microphone; speakers and a camera for easy collaboration with a remote audience; and an 85-inch Samsung Flip screen, which also functions as a whiteboard.



The remodeling of meeting rooms brought new carpeting and light fixtures and added white wood wainscoting and wallpaper with metallic gold accents, including in the 9,882-square-foot Silver Pearl Ballroom (left). Health-focused additions include a bipolar-ionization filtration system, water-bottle filling stations, and hand-sanitizer stations.



With these upgrades done, the property renovation will continue in other areas through 2022, with completion expected by the end of the year.



The property has three pools, two hot tubs, and five dining venues, all within a half mile of San Diego International Airport. The hotel is four miles from the San Diego Convention Center.