San Diego Classic Gets a Major Refresh

The Town and Country Resort, which has been welcoming guests and groups to San Diego since 1953, expects to finish a $90 million renovation in August.

The upgrade to the 25-acre property will highlight its midcentury-modern vibe and add a three-acre activity lawn and pool complex, but slightly shrink its overall guest capacity. The resort now has 675 renovated sleeping rooms, down from 954 before the project, and a 178,000-square-foot conference center (previously 212,000 square feet).

Meeting space highlights include the 24,043-square-foot Town and Country Ballroom, with a maximum capacity of 2,500 theater-style; the 17,446-square-foot Pacific Ballroom; and the 40,000-square-foot Golden State Hall, with 26-foot ceilings and space for up to 217 10-foot-by-10-foot booths.

The property, in the Mission Valley neighborhood five miles north of downtown, is next door to San Diego’s Fashion Valley shopping center, the 27-hole Riverwalk Golf Club, and a San Diego trolley stop for easy access to downtown. The San Diego International Airport is 7.6 miles away.

In March 2019, CoralTree Hospitality Group, a subsidiary of Los Angeles-based Lowe, took over management of the property. CoralTree’s portfolio of 14 properties includes Claridge House in Chicago and Wild Dunes Resort in Isle of Palms, S.C.