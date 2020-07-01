Skip navigation
Menu
New Lobby Decor.jpg
A rendering of the new lobby decor planned for the renovated Town and Country Resort
Destination & Venue News

San Diego Classic Gets a Major Refresh

Town and Country Resort is wrapping up a redo.

The Town and Country Resort, which has been welcoming guests and groups to San Diego since 1953, expects to finish a $90 million renovation in August.

The upgrade to the 25-acre property will highlight its midcentury-modern vibe and add a three-acre activity lawn and pool complex, but slightly shrink its overall guest capacity. The resort now has 675 renovated sleeping rooms, down from 954 before the project, and a 178,000-square-foot conference center (previously 212,000 square feet).

Meeting space highlights include the 24,043-square-foot Town and Country Ballroom, with a maximum capacity of 2,500 theater-style; the 17,446-square-foot Pacific Ballroom; and the 40,000-square-foot Golden State Hall, with 26-foot ceilings and space for up to 217 10-foot-by-10-foot booths.

The property, in the Mission Valley neighborhood five miles north of downtown, is next door to San Diego’s Fashion Valley shopping center, the 27-hole Riverwalk Golf Club, and a San Diego trolley stop for easy access to downtown. The San Diego International Airport is 7.6 miles away.

In March 2019, CoralTree Hospitality Group, a subsidiary of Los Angeles-based Lowe, took over management of the property. CoralTree’s portfolio of 14 properties includes Claridge House in Chicago and Wild Dunes Resort in Isle of Palms, S.C.

Hide comments

More information about text formats

Comments

  • Allowed HTML tags: <em> <strong> <blockquote> <br> <p>

Plain text

  • No HTML tags allowed.
  • Web page addresses and e-mail addresses turn into links automatically.
  • Lines and paragraphs break automatically.
Publish
Related
AM0720OKCconvctr1.png
New Convention Center/Hotel Complex Is Definitely OK
Jun 30, 2020
Screen Shot 2020-06-29 at 2.28.26 PM.png
Galt House Hotel Is Ready for the Derby
Jun 29, 2020
Revel Hall.jpg
Milwaukee Hotel on Target to Open in August
Jun 26, 2020
elpaso-ext.jpg
1930 El Paso Landmark Hotel Reopens After Renovation
Jun 24, 2020