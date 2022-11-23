San Antonio Resort Updates Meeting Spaces Large and Small

The 1,002-room JW Marriott San Antonio Hill Country Resort & Spa has refreshed its meeting and event space areas with new carpets, wall coverings, light fixtures, furniture, and a large LED panel plus other digital signs throughout the property. The updated design of the event space reflects the surrounding Texas Hill Country’s landscape of rolling hills, curving rivers, and wide panoramas.



The 40,080 square-foot Nelson W. Wolff Exhibit Hall has been renovated with carpet, wallpaper, paint, and new furniture. Two ballrooms, the 40,500-square-foot Grand Oaks Ballroom and the 21,120-square-foot Cibolo Canyon Ballroom, also have new carpeting and furnishings, while the 20,000 square feet of meeting space among 19 breakout rooms is refreshed as well.



As part of the project, the resort debuted new digital signage throughout the property, including an LED panel to deliver digital messaging and videos to attendees as well as branding opportunities for host organizations and sponsors. The panel measures nine feet by seven feet and has resolution of 1152 x 768. Meeting groups can also display messages on several digital signs across the property.



The other large event space on property is an 18,000-square-foot indoor-outdoor pavilion, while there are seven restaurant and lounge options as well, including a sports bar that features elevated video screens throughout plus a TopGolf Swing Suite offering two simulator bays.



Recreational amenities at the 600-acre resort include TPC San Antonio, a 36-hole PGA TOUR golf facility; Lantana Spa, a 26,000-square-foot world-class spa; and a nine-acre water park with multiple pools, a lazy river, and water slides.



The JW Marriott San Antonio Hill Country is 14 miles from San Antonio International Airport, a 25-minute drive, and 75 miles from Austin-Bergstrom International Airport, an 80-minute drive.