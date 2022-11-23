Skip navigation
Menu
JWsanantonio1122a.png
Destination & Venue News

San Antonio Resort Updates Meeting Spaces Large and Small

JW Marriott San Antonio Hill Country Resort & Spa has completed a soft-goods renovation of two 40,000-square-foot venues, a 20,000-square-foot room, and 19 breakout rooms.

The 1,002-room JW Marriott San Antonio Hill Country Resort & Spa has refreshed its meeting and event space areas with new carpets, wall coverings, light fixtures, furniture, and a large LED panel plus other digital signs throughout the property. The updated design of the event space reflects the surrounding Texas Hill Country’s landscape of rolling hills, curving rivers, and wide panoramas.

JWsanantonio1122b.pngThe 40,080 square-foot Nelson W. Wolff Exhibit Hall has been renovated with carpet, wallpaper, paint, and new furniture. Two ballrooms, the 40,500-square-foot Grand Oaks Ballroom and the 21,120-square-foot Cibolo Canyon Ballroom, also have new carpeting and furnishings, while the 20,000 square feet of meeting space among 19 breakout rooms is refreshed as well.

As part of the project, the resort debuted new digital signage throughout the property, including an LED panel to deliver digital messaging and videos to attendees as well as branding opportunities for host organizations and sponsors. The panel measures nine feet by seven feet and has resolution of 1152 x 768. Meeting groups can also display messages on several digital signs across the property.

JWsanantonio1122d.pngThe other large event space on property is an 18,000-square-foot indoor-outdoor pavilion, while there are seven restaurant and lounge options as well, including a sports bar that features elevated video screens throughout plus a TopGolf Swing Suite offering two simulator bays.

Recreational amenities at the 600-acre resort include TPC San Antonio, a 36-hole PGA TOUR golf facility; Lantana Spa, a 26,000-square-foot world-class spa; and a nine-acre water park with multiple pools, a lazy river, and water slides.

The JW Marriott San Antonio Hill Country is 14 miles from San Antonio International Airport, a 25-minute drive, and 75 miles from Austin-Bergstrom International Airport, an 80-minute drive.

JWsanantonio1122e.png

Hide comments

More information about text formats

Comments

  • Allowed HTML tags: <em> <strong> <blockquote> <br> <p>

Plain text

  • No HTML tags allowed.
  • Web page addresses and e-mail addresses turn into links automatically.
  • Lines and paragraphs break automatically.
Publish
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
StocktonRendering-Convene2.jpg
Convene Announces Return to the West Coast
Nov 21, 2022
LkGeorgeHotel2a.png
Upstate N.Y. Hotel Converting 19th-Century Building to Gala-Event Space
Nov 14, 2022
Screen Shot 2022-11-07 at 10.43.31 AM.png
New Cincinnati Convention Center Hotel Comes into Focus
Nov 07, 2022
Screen Shot 2022-11-04 at 1.48.42 PM.png
Miami Gets Another Upscale Group Property
Nov 04, 2022