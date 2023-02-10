San Antonio Meetings Resort Marks an Anniversary and an Update

When the Hyatt Regency Hill Country Resort and Spa observes its 30th anniversary this spring, it will also be celebrating the completion of a multi-million-dollar renovation focused on its meeting spaces and guest rooms.

The resort, about 20 minutes west of downtown San Antonio’s Riverwalk district, plans a ranch-inspired aesthetic for its 500 guest rooms. Redecorated in warm, neutral tones, each room will have new wood flooring, a rug, a chaise lounge, and Texas artwork and photos that connect with the resort’s history as the location of the Rogers-Wiseman Ranch. A top-to-bottom overhaul of all bathrooms and the addition of high-definition 65-inch smart televisions will complete the guest-room makeovers.



The property boasts 100,000 square feet of indoor and outdoor meeting space. Two major ballrooms—the 13,590-square-foot Hill Country and the 5,712-square-foot Fredericksburg—and all indoor breakout rooms are getting new carpeting, wall coverings, light fixtures, and sound systems. The property’s largest space is the 20,200-square-foot Independence Ballroom, divisible into as many as eight smaller rooms.



On-site amenities at the resort include the Hill Country Spa with 21 treatment rooms, the 27-hole Hill Country Golf Club, and a five-acre water park with a FlowRider wave machine and two-story waterslide.



The property is a 17-mile drive to San Antonio International Airport.