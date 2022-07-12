San Antonio Meetings Hotel and Nearby Alamo Wrapping Up Renovations

In mid-June, Hyatt Regency San Antonio announced the completion of a $38 million renovation. The project transformed the hotel’s 602 guest rooms and 28 suites, including the installation of floor-to-ceiling windows that provide sweeping views of the River Walk, the Alamo, and other parts of downtown San Antonio.



Each room features new hardwood flooring complemented by amber-colored accent rugs. The rooms have new 75-inch flat-screen televisions along with new mini-refrigerators and work-oriented desks featuring lighting fixtures and built-in power access.



Bathrooms were redesigned to have sliding barn doors, marble stand-up showers with sliding glass doors, dual rainfall and held-held shower combination systems, and granite sinks and countertops. Hotel corridors and elevator waiting areas have also been updated to showcase the atrium-style hotel.



Overall, “our design creates more work spaces and dining options for our guests,” said Christopher Berenfeld, senior designer at DLR Group. Besides a sit-down restaurant and a British-style pub, the property also has the Bier Garten Riverwalk with indoor and outdoor seating along the waterway. From there, attendees can travel via boat to the San Antonio Convention Center four blocks away.



As for meeting space, the hotel has 37,000 square feet in total, with two ballrooms of 10,700 square feet and 4,260 square feet. There’s also a 2,800-square-foot garden terrace on the ground level, one floor below the meeting space.



Interestingly, the renovation of the hotel took place at the same time as the massive revitalization of Alamo Plaza two blocks away. The project includes the addition of a $15-million Alamo Exhibit Hall and Collections Building, which will open late fall 2022 (photo below). The new features will increase gallery space and interactive exhibits and provide considerably more room to host private receptions for groups. The two-story, 24,000-square-foot building sits just east of the gift shop in the Alamo gardens and will not obstruct the view of the historic church from anywhere in Alamo Plaza.



The Hyatt Regency is 10 miles from San Antonio International Airport, a 20-minute drive.