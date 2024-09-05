Salt Lake City Meetings Hotel Gets a Facelift

Radisson, a Scandinavian brand known for its clean hotel design, has brought some aesthetic variety to its property in the business district of Salt Lake City, Utah, while bolstering the quality of experience for meeting groups.



Specifically, the Radisson Salt Lake City Downtown has completed a multi-million-dollar refresh that touched the lobby, the 15,000 square feet of meeting space, the Copper Canyon Grill House & Tavern, and all 381 guest rooms (photo at bottom).



The renovation, designed by Hale Collective out of Phoenix, blends Radisson’s traditional look with influences from Salt Lake City’s natural landscapes. The updated interiors feature softer design shapes, copper and blue accents, and layered wood tones.



As for meeting spaces, there’s a 5,600-square-foot ballroom that’s divisible by four as well as two 1,500-square-foot rooms, eight other breakout rooms, and a 2,600-square-foot prefunction area. The renovation modernized audiovisual technology throughout the meetings wing: new controls, drop-down screens in the ballroom, ceiling-mounted projectors, plus six 70-inch monitors for use in any of the rooms.



Other gathering spaces include the upgraded Executive Club-level lounge, with a central dual-sided fireplace separating comfortable community areas; and the lobby, redesigned with a variety of social spaces and seating arrangements.



The hotel’s restaurant, Copper Canyon Grill House & Tavern (in photo), opened a new outdoor patio that will be available from May to October. And come early 2025, the 215 West coffee shop will debut off the lobby, while the pool and hot tub areas will also be refreshed and reopened at that time.



Bookending the Salt Palace Convention Center along with the Hyatt Regency Salt Lake City on the opposite side, the Radisson Salt Lake City Downtown is eight miles from Salt Lake City International Airport, a 15-minute drive.