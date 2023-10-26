Royal Sonesta Opens Second D.C. Property

In Washington, D.C., just north of the U.S. Capitol and around the corner from the Smithsonian’s National Postal Museum, Sonesta International Hotels opened the 274-room Royal Sonesta in September.

The Royal Sonesta Washington, DC Capitol Hill is the 18th property for the Royal Sonesta brand, joining one other in the District of Columbia: Royal Sonesta Washington, DC Dupont Circle.

Formerly a government office building that housed the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, the redeveloped 10-story property is now a mixed-use tower that’s home to the hotel as well as office and retail space.



A highlight of the property’s 12,000 square feet of group space is the 3,107-square-foot Crown Ballroom on the penthouse level, with floor-to-ceiling windows, a terrace (below), and space for up to 200 for a banquet. Among other options are the 2,680-square-foot Jewel Conference Center—also on the hotel’s top floor and divisible into three meeting rooms—and a Sonesta Work Suite, an experiential multi-zone meeting space for groups of up to 20 people.



Amenities at the property include a fitness center, private yoga studio, EV charging stations, and French restaurant Bistro Du Jour that serves breakfast, lunch, dinner.



The hotel is a 10-minute walk to Union Station, home to Amtrak and the Metro rapid transit. Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport is five miles from the hotel, with additional airlift available via Dulles International Airport, 30 miles to the west in Virginia, and Baltimore/Washington Thurgood Marshall Airport, a 32-mile drive.