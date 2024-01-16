Skip navigation
Destination & Venue News

Room Refresh at Westin Hilton Head

The beachfront South Carolina resort has announced that the completion of its guest room-renovation project is just a few weeks away.

Groups looking for a fresh experience on Hilton Head Island, S.C., this winter might consider the Westin Hilton Head Island Resort & Spa. The beachfront property, located on the northeast corner of the barrier island, announced that it will wrap up an extensive room-renovation project in February.

The $13.8 million project increased the number of rooms at the resort from 416 to 420, and remodeled all, including 32 suites. The new design uses warm, natural tones to reflect the sandy shore, marshlands, and palmetto trees that Hilton Head is known for.

Screenshot 2024-01-16 at 10.24.36 AM.pngThe Marriott International property, originally opened in 1985, offers 38,832 square feet of meeting and event space. Among the notable venues are the 13,439-square-foot Grand Ballroom, divisible by six; the 2,352-square-foot Mitchelville Gazebo, encircled by windows; and the 5,844-square-foot Oceanfront Deck, which can accommodate 450 guests at a reception or 350 for a banquet.

The resort’s amenities include three pools, beach access, a spa, and access to the two 18-hole golf courses at the Port Royal Golf & Racquet Club, a half mile from the hotel.

The Westin is 44 miles from Savannah/Hilton Head International Airport, an hour’s drive. Hilton Head Island Airport is two miles from the resort; it offers daily flights to and from Charlotte year-round, while Delta and United operate seasonal service.

