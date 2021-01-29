Riviera Maya Sees Debut of New Oceanfront Resort

Sensira Resort and Spa Riviera Maya held its grand opening on January 25, adding 359 guest rooms to Mexico’s Yucatan coast, 20 miles south of Cancun International Airport.

While the property’s three swimming pools and beachfront location take center stage, groups will find a convention center that can accommodate groups of up to 650 people. The 6,680-square-foot Grand Sensira Ballroom, divisible into three spaces, has a 13-foot ceiling and a 2,240-square-foot foyer with an adjacent terrace. The property’s theater seats 500 people and has a built-in stage, dressing rooms, and AV production area.

Sensira is an all-inclusive property offering 13 restaurants and bars. Among the options are restaurants serving northern Italian and Mexican cuisine, a steakhouse, and an adults-only fine-dining establishment call ​Galeria Des Sens​, set in an intimate atmosphere inspired by the Louvre museum in Paris.

Other features of the property include a nightclub, tennis courts, an 18-hole mini golf course, a gymnasium, and a zipline. Later this spring, the resort will open its Inspiration Spa with nine treatment “cabins,” as well as a hydrotherapy circuit, steam room, sauna, and salon services.

Sensira, a member of Leading Hotels of the World, is currently offering free rapid Covid tests to guests in order to comply with U.S. regulations requiring air passengers coming from a foreign country to be tested no more than 3 days before their flight. PCR tests are also available for a fee.