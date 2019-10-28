Ritz to Reopen on St. Thomas, USVI, After Two-Year Renovation

In the U.S. Virgin Islands, The Ritz-Carlton, St. Thomas will reopen November 22. The 30-acre resort on the eastern tip of the island was closed for more than two years after taking a double hit from Hurricane Irma and Hurricane Maria in September 2017.

The 180-room hotel has undergone an extensive $100 million restoration that updated and redesigned its public spaces and guest rooms, remodeled the infinity pool, and added a family pool. And a new Sicilian restaurant, Alloro, was opened to complement the property’s other three restaurants.

Meeting spaces at The Ritz-Carlton, St. Thomas include three indoor rooms, the largest of which is the 1,250-square-foot Great Bay II, with stunning floor-to-ceiling arched windows looking across the ocean channel to St. John. Outdoor venues include the 1,992-square-foot Great Bay terrace and the Mangrove Lawn for receptions of up to 350. Groups can also enjoy the new special event catamaran Lady Lynsey II. The 60-foot vessel accommodates up to 75 guests for sunset dinner cruises, snorkeling tours, and other events.

Marriott International plans to open two additional resorts on St. Thomas in 2020: Frenchman’s Reef, with 384 guest rooms and 85,000 square feet of indoor and outdoor event space, and the adjacent 94-room Noni Beach, its first Autograph Collection resort in the U.S. Virgin Islands.