Ritz-Carlton Rebrands Long-Time Four Seasons Resort Near Dallas

On January 23, after a year-long transformation, the Las Colinas Resort has reflagged as The Ritz-Carlton Dallas, Las Colinas. The 400-acre property, which operated as The Four Seasons Resort at Las Colinas for nearly 38 years, was acquired in late 2022. At that point, the owners dropped the Four Seasons relationship and invested $55 million in upgrades before rebranding as a Ritz-Carlson.

Upgrades include a new lobby lounge, called Bar Juniper, and updates to the 427 guest rooms, meeting space, and the 7,957-square-foot ballroom. In total, indoor and outdoor meeting facilities span 80,000 square feet and include 32

function rooms, an outdoor pavilion, an amphitheater, and two outdoor event lawns.



Some property enhancements are still underway, including a new Italian restaurant, the transformation of the 14,000-square-foot salon and spa into The Ritz-Carlton Spa, and a reimagined resort pool rea with new cabanas and a bar. The property with have six food-and-beverage outlets once renovations are complete.



A highlight of the resort:two 18-hole championship golf courses set on land certified as an Audubon Cooperative Sanctuary. There’s TPC Las Colinas, which includes an historic tribute to past PGA Tour champions on each hole, and Cottonwood Valley Golf Course, designed by Jay Morrish and Robert Trent Jones Jr.



The property sits between Dallas Fort Worth International Airport and downtown Dallas, about eight miles from the former and 13 miles from the latter.