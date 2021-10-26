Ritz-Carlton to Open Second NYC Hotel

In the lively neighborhood north of Madison Square Park in Manhattan, known locally as NoMad, Ritz-Carlton Hotel Company has a project under development that will bring 250 guest rooms and 16 residences to Broadway at W. 28th St. in the second quarter of 2022.

The 45-story Ritz-Carlton New York NoMad will have 10,000 square feet of indoor and outdoor event space, including two ballrooms. At 3,400 square feet, the NoMad Ballroom will be able to accommodate 210 people for a banquet; the smaller Madison Ballroom can host 100. Other spaces include the Madison boardroom and the 2,800-square-foot Madison Terrace.

Michelin-starred chef José Andrés, who has been honored for his humanitarian work, will be opening two restaurants at the property. One will be a new version of his Washington, D.C., Mediterranean restaurant

Zaytinya while the other will be The Bazaar, which has outposts in Las Vegas and Miami as well.

The property will also include a 6,800-square-foot spa with eight treatment rooms, a steam room, a sauna, and private lounges, plus a 24-hour fitness center with Peloton bikes.

This will be the second Ritz-Carlton property in New York City. The 253-room Ritz-Carlton New York, Central Park is located on Central Park South at Sixth Avenue.