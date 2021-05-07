A Restored Washington Seminary Opens as a Hotel

About a half-hour north of Seattle, The Lodge at St. Edward State Park opened May 7. The hotel is the result of a seven-year restoration of a national landmark site, originally built as a seminary in 1931.

Empty for 44 years, the property now features 84 guest rooms, with their original doors and natural stone elements, plus 9,000 square feet of indoor and outdoor meeting and events spaces.

The largest indoor space is the 2,130-square-foot Remington Ballroom. In addition to prefunction space, the ballroom offers an adjacent 930-square-foot terrace overlooking the property’s Great Lawn. There are also 10 smaller meeting and event spaces ranging from 178 to 1,974 square feet.

The Lodge, managed by Columbia Hospitality, is in the middle of the 326-acre St. Edward State Park, which has forest trails for walking and biking, and 3,000 feet of shoreline on Lake Washington. For an indoor wellness experience, the property’s Vita Nova Spa offers an infrared sauna that uses light to create heat, in addition to more traditional treatments.

The property’s Cedar + Elm restaurant focuses on locally sourced foods, especially seafood, and will draw ingredients from an on-site garden and apiary. Other outlets include Father Mulligan’s Heritage Bar, which will serve casual, comfort fare, and the speakeasy-style Tonsorium Bar.