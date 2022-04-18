Restored Bank Building Opens as OKC’s New Luxury Hotel

After the opening of the Oklahoma City Convention Center and the 605-room Omni Oklahoma City Hotel in 2021, Oklahoma’s capital city continues to see upgrades to its meeting and convention package. The latest is a 146-room Autograph Collection hotel, The National, which opened April 12.

The luxury hotel occupies the first eight floors of the 32-story First National Bank building in downtown Oklahoma City. The 1932 landmark property has been restored to showcase its marble floors, original bank-vault doors, and large marble columns in the Great Hall.

While the property is less than a mile north of the convention center, groups will find well-appointed in-house meeting space as well. The 7,096-square-foot National Ballroom (left) is complemented by five additional meeting rooms, ranging in size from 406 square feet to 1,492 square feet.

Food and beverage offerings at the hotel include the Stock & Bond steakhouse; Tellers, a wood-fired Italian grill; the Great Hall lobby bar; and the Library of Distilled Spirits, where cocktails are served within the old bank vault.

The National, about a block from Myriad Botanical Gardens, is 10 miles from Will Rogers World Airport.