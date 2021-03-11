Brought to you by:

Las Vegas is open, and TI leads the return to rest, relaxation, and revelry from its convenient location on the world-famous Strip. And with enhanced health and safety policies, all the incredible action comes with plenty of peace of mind, too.

All new rooms and suites at TI are freshly renovated, totaling 2,884 in all. Deluxe accommodations include custom Elite SensaTIonal™ pillow-top beds, flat-screen TVs, high-speed Internet access, refrigerators, spacious marble bathrooms, separate seating areas, and many other first-class amenities—including gorgeous views of the brightest city on earth.

Culinary diversity is on every TI menu. The undersea world is your oyster at Seafood Shack. Gilley’s BBQ serves slow-cooked, saucy goodness. Señor Frog’s elevates south-of-the-border favorites. Grab a breakfast, lunch or dinner 24/7 at The Coffee Shop. For a slice of gourmet pizza, there’s Pizzeria Francesco’s. And when you’re ready to satisfy your sweet tooth, head into Malena’s Yogurt Plus.

Entertainment is world-class with the original, must-see Mystére™ by Cirque du Soleil®. And don’t miss the tech, uniforms, stats and secrets of the Marvel Cinematic Universe when you explore Marvel Avengers S.T.A.T.I.O.N.

Fun is on tap at Gilley’s Saloon, where the Gilley’s Girls and a mechanical bull turn social distancing into a new art form. Every night is sizzling at Señor Frog’s, and the sultry vibe mixes nicely with delicious rum elixirs at the Mojito Bar. For cocktails in the center of it all, drift into the Breeze Bar.

Those saying “I Do” will find the venue of their dreams at one of our second-floor Wedding Chapels. For organized groups, incentive trips and corporate gatherings, there’s 30,500 square feet of expanded, renovated and flexible meeting space. TI has spent $6.5 million making the new lower-level space extra-appealing, with a panoramic pool view. To add even more options, meetings can always break out into restaurants, cabanas, and bars, providing groups with some of the most convenient event facilities on the Las Vegas Strip. Plus, business travelers can now earn points with Radisson Rewards™ for Business.

With world-class entertainment and nightlife, a long list of singular dining options, comfortable accommodations, enhanced health and safety policies, and an ideal location, Treasure Island is one of the best values on the Strip—and the first choice for safe Vegas fun.

FOR MORE INFORMATION:

Travel professionals with valid IATA or CLIA numbers may experience all TI has to offer for a special rate at bit.ly/TIspecialist. Agent rates are subject to availability, and a few restrictions may apply. Call 800-944-7444 for additional details.