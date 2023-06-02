Renovation and a Rebrand for San Diego Gaslamp Quarter Hotel

Hotel Solamar, 235-room property three blocks from the San Diego Convention Center, will rebrand as Margaritaville Hotel San Diego Gaslamp Quarter in mid-July and is currently taking reservations for groups starting August 15.

Following a nearly $30 million top-to-bottom renovation, the property will introduce a “Summer of Love” Southern California theme, mixing surfboards, icons of the 1960s, and tropical accents throughout the property’s art and decor.

The hotel’s nine event venues will encompass 6,000 square feet of indoor meeting space and 7,000 square feet of outdoor event space on a rooftop deck.

Located in the heart of the historic Gaslamp Quarter, San Diego’s Margaritaville will be hard to miss, with two hand-painted murals on the sides of the 10-story building. The hotel is four miles from San Diego International Airport and within walking distance of Petco Park, home of the San Diego Padres baseball team, and the USS Midway Museum.

Other Margaritaville properties in the works are the Margaritaville Resort Fort Myers Beach, scheduled to open in late 2023, and Margaritaville Resort Village Pocono Mountains, opening in mid-2024.