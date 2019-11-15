Renovated SF Hotel Near Moscone Center to Reopen in January

The 372-room Clift Royal Sonesta in San Francisco will debut in January—just in time for the Professional Convention Management Association’s Convening Leaders conference at nearby Moscone Convention Center—after Sonesta assumed management and oversaw the property’s first full renovation in 18 years.



The four-month project modernized all guest rooms and public spaces across the 106-year-old property to match Sonesta’s brand specifications, yet retained some elements of its classic design. The 12,525 square feet of event space was also renovated, including the outdoor event terrace that’s part of the 2,300-square-foot Spanish Suite. Other group-space highlights include a general session room with two-story, floor-to-ceiling windows and a new technologically advanced 26-person boardroom with ample natural light (pictured here).



Reverting back to its original location in the hotel, the bistro is reimagined in design and offerings and will serve creative food and drink from early morning to late night. One hotel feature that’s been refreshed but still has its original atmosphere is the Redwood Room (pictured here), a 1936 lounge with a huge etched-glass bar, rich wood paneling, and 20-foot ceilings. It can accommodate 150 for a private reception or informal post-event socializing.



Besides being two blocks from Union Square, the Clift Royal Sonesta is also just three blocks from the Theater District and one mile from the Moscone Center, nearby the Hilton Parc 55, Hotel Nikko, Kimpton Sir Francis Drake, and the Westin St. Francis.